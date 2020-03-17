MILTON — With school districts in Pennsylvania being shut down until at least March 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton Area School District is awaiting word on whether the federal government will adjust certain requirements for evaluating special education students.
During Tuesday's school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district has not yet heard whether the federal government will adjust the required timelines school districts must follow for evaluating special education students with individualized education plans.
Following the meeting, Keegan said the district has approximately 60 students who must be evaluated by professional staff members within the next 60 days. The ability to complete those evaluations could become increasingly more difficult if the closure continues.
During her report to the board, Keegan said she is watching regular state updates on the coronavirus outbreak. This afternoon, Keegan said superintendents serving school districts within the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) will be meeting in order to receive an update on the situation.
Over Monday and Tuesday, Keegan said 160 lunches were served to students in the district.
Breakfast and lunch will be available to students weekdays while the schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following times: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the White Deer and Montandon elementary school buildings; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baugher Elementary School; and 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the high school.
Children must be present in order for the meals to be provided. Those picking up the meals should remain in their vehicles and not congregate at the pick-up site once the meals have been distributed.
In business actions, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Rich Counsil, assistant softball coach; Chad Anthony, golf coach; and David Romanyshyn, sixth-grade math teacher, 19 years with the district.
• Hiring: Chelsea Buck, assistant softball coach, $2,087.50; Brandee Krall, eighth-grade field hockey coach, $2,873; Mikayla Lloyd, seventh-grade field hockey coach; Deana Kovilaritch, secretary to the high school principal, $13.18 per hour, beginning April 1.
• Director of Elementary Education Dr. Daphne Kirkpatrick to attend the PAFPC Annual Conference May 3-6 in Champion, at a $1,344.31 cost to the district.
• The following field trips: Seven teachers, 20 chaperones and 80 sixth-grade students to visit Camp Victory, Millville, May 18-19; and five teachers, 20 chaperones and 80 sixth-grade students to visit Camp Victory May 20-21.
Tuesday's meeting lasted just 13 minutes.
