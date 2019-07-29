Love INC 5K comeback

MILTON — Organizers of a mid-August 5K run/walk hoped for better weather and a big turnout this year.
The 2019 Milton Island Love INC 5K will step off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on the Milton State Park island. Registration is $20 and may now be completed at www.falconracetiming.com or the Love INC website. Entries were also to be made available at the start on race day. Call 570-742-3561 for more information.
Joe Aurand, Love INC (Love In the Name of Christ) executive director, said the race was postponed once last year due to unusually high water, then canceled outright when more rain added to sloppy conditions on the island. Aurand said a good turnout would help Love INC continue its outreach.
“This race is for Love In the Name of Christ, our organization, so that we are able to reach out to others and help them in their need.
“Although we don’t give out any cash assistance to people, this gives us the ability to exist so we can help other people,” he said. “We are a clearing house, so people can call us and ask for help in many different kinds of areas, whether it would be yardwork, light household repairs and medical transportation.
“We are a volunteer organization except for a couple of us (who) work part time ” he added. “We’re on a limited budget so we have to raise money in order to keep in business.”
Donations were not a requirement but were always welcome.
“If (clients) want to give, they are more than welcome to give,” he added. “But we don’t ask any of our consumers for anything.”
Aurand recalled a senior woman who made a donation to the agency out of appreciation for having the gutters on her house cleaned. Aurand does some of the work himself on occasion.
“We just want the community know we’ve been here for 20 years,” Aurand said. “We continue to serve the Lord and help people.”
The cross-country style course is flat, fast and is entirely off the road. It has previously attracted high school cross country runners tuning up for their season.
