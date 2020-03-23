TURBOTVILLE — With Gov. Tom Wolf announcing on Monday that public schools in Pennsylvania are to remain closed through April 6, the Warrior Run School district is prepared to use distance learning as a means to continue educating students.
With the outbreak of the coronavirus, more entities are turning to the worldwide web to conduct business. In-person attendance at Monday's Warrior Run School District school board meeting was closed to the public, but the meeting was transmitted online for the community to view and participate in. The move was made in order to meet Centers for Disease Control recommendations of not holding gatherings of 10 more more people.
Prior to the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district has been devising a plan to offer distance education to students in anticipation of the possibility that the school closure could extend beyond the initial two weeks stipulated by Wolf.
"We are working to assist families who do not have access to a device and or the internet," Hack said. "We want to assure our community that the rollout of any plan will be gradual so as not to overwhelm families and to ensure a successful implementation."
During the meeting, Hack said some level of distance learning will start next week. He said the format for that learning will vary by grade level. Families will be notified later this week to the next steps in the process.
"We want to return some level of normalcy to our students," he said.
He also noted prior to the meeting that the decision to close the physical meeting to the public, but transmit it online via Zoom so anyone could view it and participate, was made last week.
"This decision did not come lightly but has been practiced by other districts around the commonwealth," Hack said. "We recognize the need to continue to hold meetings to conduct regular business and wish to do so to avoid as much disruption as possible, and remain compliant with district policy, and state and federal laws."
During the public comment period, parent Tina Cotner — who participated virtually — expressed concern about a high school dance dress code which the board recently approved.
"It was put together in a hurry, to get out as quickly as possible," said Cotner, who added that her daughter already purchased her prom dress.
She asked the board to consider holding off on implementing the code until next school year.
"These seniors have enough to worry about," she said.
Hack noted that with businesses being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be difficult for those who already purchased attire to have alterations made.
Among the guidelines for dresses: Mid-thigh length, a modest neckline with the bust covered on all sides, slits no higher than mid-thigh and the midriff must be covered — with a two-inch lace-type material allowed. Two-piece dresses are acceptable so long as the midriff is largely covered. Backless dresses are acceptable so long as they do not dip below the navel.
For boys, attire must include a tuxedo or dress shirt, jacket and slacks. No jeans or casual attire is allowed and dress shoes, not boots or athletic shoes, must be worn.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said the code for this year will be "relaxed a little" for individuals who already purchased their attire. However, he said it will be "hard, fast law for next year."
Given Whitmoyer's comment that the code will be relaxed this year, board member Mark Burrows said he hopes those attending the prom use "common sense" and not take advantage of the situation.
In other business, the board approved:
• Post-season pay as follows: Jeremy Betz, head wrestling, $620; Derrick Zechman, assistant wrestling, $520; Rachael Herb, heat girls basketball, $310; Tim Scheller, assistant girls basketball, $260; Eric Wertman, head boys basketball, $465; and Pat Ross, assistant boys basketball, $390.
Layla Bricker, a kindergarten student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. As the meeting was held virtually on the Zoom online meeting site, Bricker virtually led the Pledge of Allegiance to open the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of Monday's meeting.
