LEWISBURG — Bucknell University seniors were informed Monday that commencement has been postponed.
John Bravman, university president, informed the Class of 2020 that commencement has been rescheduled from its original date in May to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 19.
Bravman wrote the rapid spread of COVID-19 made the decision necessary.
"While no date will be ideal for everyone, we felt strongly that postponing rather than canceling this treasured tradition was the best solution," Bravman wrote to students. "I hope as many of you as possible will be able to participate."
He cautioned that the threat of COVID-19 may continue into the summer and further change plans. Bravman noted the university would monitor the public health situation and make any adjustments to the new date no later than Friday, June 5.
Bravman commended the class for resilience amid big challenges in their final semesters. Most Bucknell students are currently off-campus taking classes online.
Should there be no 2020 ceremony, a spring 2021 commencement would be likely.
