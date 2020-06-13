3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG — Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in Northumberland County by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the total of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 199.
In Union County, no new cases were reported as the county is still listed as having 74 cases.
Statewide, 463 new cases were reported on Saturday.
Confirmed cases in the Central Susquehanna Valley by county, with deaths listed in parentheses, are:
• Northumberland, 199 (4)
• Lycoming, 171 (17)
• Union, 74 (2)
• Snyder, 50 (1)
• Montour, 57
• Columbia, 357 (33)
