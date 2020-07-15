ANNVILLE — More than 200 Lebanon Valley College student athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference's (MAC) Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll.
The honor roll is comprised of student athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
Local students named include:
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and a member of the baseball team.
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the women's swimming teams.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the women's swimming teams.
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the men's indoor/outdoor track and field teams.
