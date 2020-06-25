SELINSGROVE — The Board of Directors of the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 (CSR911) recently announced that Briggon D. Bobb has been selected to serve as the next executive director, beginning Aug. 3.
Briggon is a graduate of West Snyder High School. He received a Bachelor of Science from Lock Haven University and a master's degree from American Military University.
He served 20 years in the military. During this time, he was a supervisory special agent with the Department of the Army, and has worked closely with emergency 911 communication services in order to coordinate emergency response efforts and provide information to first responders in times of crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.