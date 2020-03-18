WATSONTOWN — The Milton Rotary Club has postponed its annual Casino Night fundraiser.
The event, a fundraiser for the club and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, was to have been held Saturday, March 28, at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
The club will be making an announcement when a new date for the event has been determined.
