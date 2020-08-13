WILLIAMSPORT — Ten students embarking on their first semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology have been chosen as Built Environment Scholars in a program that rewards academic talent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related career fields.
Each was awarded a scholarship ranging from $4,250 to $7,000, funded through a $1 million National Science Foundation grant to increase retention, graduation and workforce preparedness for students in many of Penn College’s STEM-focused construction and engineering majors.
"This year's cohort is the most diverse and inclusive group we've had the privilege of accepting into the BE Scholars program,” said Naim N. Jabbour, assistant professor of architectural technology and principal investigator for the NSF grant. “The selection committee was extremely impressed with the candidates and the 10 elected scholars.”
The 2020-2021 BE Scholars are:
• Architecture and sustainable design: Hunter W. Faulkner of Smethport; Elaina M. Lawson of Girard; and Aidan J. Weissenberger, of Hightstown, N.J.
• Building construction technology: Adam Perez Jr. of Harrisburg; and Lizeth V. Reyes-Becerra, of Erie.
• Civil engineering technology: Wyatt E. Bartley, of Williamsport.
• Heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology: Jonah M. Hartman, of Jersey Shore, and Lance R. Lines, of Towanda.
• Heating, ventilation and air conditioning design technology: Maggie J. Mangene, of Boalsburg.
• Surveying technology: Autumn N. Ankiewicz, of Tamaqua.
