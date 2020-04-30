WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. is participating in Giving Tuesday, being held Tuesday, May 5, to support nonprofit organizations.
Kingdom Kidz will receive matching funds for donations $10 and over that are made on Tuesday.
Donations can be made online at www.hiskingdomkidz.org or sent to PO Box 23, Watsontown, PA 17777.
