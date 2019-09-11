UPMC Susquehanna
WILLIAMSPORT – UPMC Susquehanna recently welcomed Olufunke Oladejo, MD, MPH, to the pediatrics team.
Oladejo earned her medical degree from University of Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria, and her Master of Public Health from Harvard University School of Public Health, Boston, Mass. She completed residencies in pediatric medicine with University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, and New York Medical College, N.Y.
Oladejo will see patients at SH Pediatrics, 700 High St., Williamsport.
UPMS Susquehanna
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna recently welcomed Morgan Rogers, M.D., to the primary care team.
Rogers earned her medical degree from The Commonwealth Medical College, Scranton, and completed her residency in family medicine at Williamsport Family Medicine Residency, Williamsport.
Rogers will see patients at SH Family Medicine at Loyalsock, 1205 Grampian Blvd., Suite 3C, Williamsport.
