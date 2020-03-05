TIME looking to retain railcar replica

MILTON — A railcar replica which stood for decades along North Arch Street in Milton — at the entrance to ACF Industries — was removed on Wednesday with the hopes the replica will stay in Milton.
George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), said the organization approached ACF following the recent layoffs at the facility and asked that the railcar be given to the community.
“TIME will be coordinating the effort to retain it for the community, and verifying with ACF that it can stay in Milton,” Venios said. “We are not committed to paying for it... We wanted to make sure it didn’t go to the scrap heap.”
Venios believes the railcar replica is being donated by ACF to the Milton community.
“We have a verbal agreement, at this point,” he said. “We don’t know where we’re putting it, who is paying for (any needed restoration or relocation work).”
He’s also not sure where the railcar replica will be stored until decisions on its future can be finalized. On Wednesday afternoon, it was sitting in one of the fenced-in parking lots on the ACF property.
According to a book authored by Venios, “Chronicles and Legends of Milton,” production of the actual railcar — dubbed “wooden tubs on wheels” — started at the facility now known as ACF in 1865. The need for the railcar arose after oil was discovered in Titusville and a more economical and efficient means than using canal boats and wagons was needed to ship the oil.
Ten of the cars were initially built for the Pennsylvania Railroad. Later in 1865, an additional 19 railcars were shipped from Milton.
The book said this type of railcar was considered the first tank car and was manufactured for several years.
According to the book, ACF Industries was founded in 1864 as Milton Car Works. It was initially owned by Murray, Dougal and Company.
On Nov. 8, The Standard-Journal first reported speaking to two ACF employees who said they received a letter stating the plant would be closing its doors on Dec. 31.
Officials from the ACF Industries plant in Milton and at the corporate headquarters in St. Charles, Mo., did not respond to The Standard-Journal’s multiple requests for comment.
During the Nov. 13 Milton Borough Council meeting, Mayor Ed Nelson said he received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ACT (WARN) letter from ACF notifying the borough that approximately 148 workers at ACF’s Milton facility would be permanently laid off.
Two days later, former council President Jason Budman said he spoke via phone with ACF officials, who listed the cost of operating the Milton facility as a driving factor in the decision to lay off the employees.
Economic conditions were also listed as a driving factor, most notably a lack of orders for new railcars to be manufactured.
