MILLMONT — Dillan, the Asiatic black bear, will soon be heading to Colorado.
Orville Spangler, Union County Sportsmen’s Club president, confirmed reports that the bear would be on his way, probably on Thursday.
“We wanted to keep him,” Spangler said. “All the pressure we’ve been having, we thought as old as he is and so on and so forth, that we better let him go.”
Spangler was unsure of the bear’s age but he estimated it at 22 years or more. He was sorry to see Dillan leave the exhibit.
“You walk up to the cage and you see him roll his head and so on and so forth, he’s one happy animal,” Spangler said. “To hear them talk, he suffered. But he’s not suffering, that’s just the way it is.”
USDA inspections observed the condition of the bear in decline since 2017, with dental abscesses and likelihood that the bear was in “a significant amount of pain.”
R. Andre Bell, USDA public affairs specialist, issued a statement.
“The facility has agreed to give up ownership of the bear, Dillan. (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) veterinarians and employees will remove him from the facility next week, and he will be transferred to a wildlife sanctuary that is licensed under the Animal Welfare Act.”
The Animal Welfare Act of 1966 regulates treatment of animals in exhibition, research, transport and by dealers. A People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) transfer offer included also taking a bobcat and two raccoons in similar conditions to a sanctuary. They are apparently staying at the Millmont-area exhibit.
The agreement followed a week in which it was reported that actor Alec Baldwin wrote a second letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, urging him to intervene on behalf of the bear. A release from PETA indicated Baldwin wrote on their behalf.
