WILLIAMSPORT — Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in the coming week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.
Contractors will install erosion control measures and install long term traffic control devices in preparation for construction work. Additional construction preparation will continue through the next week with paving operations expected mid-May.
Work will begin Monday, May 4, and will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. The overhead utility relocations will continue.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.
This safety improvement project is designed to address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns.
The project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, three-year safety improvement project.
