MIFFLINBURG — The children of the late Charles “Skeeter” Reidell were busy this week making sure one of their dad’s legacies would live on.
Brian Reidell said proceeds from a booth set up at the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market would support the Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust (MACST). The booth offered baseball memorabilia from his dad’s professional career as well as artwork done through the years. The artwork included charcoal drawings and a couple of paintings.
Brian said the idea of setting up a booth at the annual market to benefit MACST came from his dad.
“He wanted to do this before he passed away (and) was about halfway through the prep for it,” Brian said. “We decided to finish the prep. We’re not sure we’re doing it exactly the way he wanted to do it, but we’re doing the best we can.”
The trust, founded by Charles and the late Roy Shifflet, provides scholarships for graduating seniors from Mifflinburg Area High School as well as college undergraduate and graduate applicants.
Charles played in the New York Yankee organization and had stops in Greensboro, St. Petersburg, Augusta (Ga.), Amarillo and Modesto over a period of six years.
During that time he taught teammate Phil Linz to play harmonica. A later ruckus on a Yankee team bus, which involved Linz and Yogi Berra, reportedly turned a slumping team’s fortunes around. It became known as “the harmonica incident.”
MACST criteria for high school applicants include acceptance at an accredited two or four-year college or trade school approved by the scholarship committee. Collegiate applicants must have at least one year of college or graduate school remaining.
Visit www.macst.org for more information.
