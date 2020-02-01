A teenager buried in the Alvira Cemetery served with Co. H of the 5th Pennsylvania Reserves during the Civil War.
Henry Strohecker was just 17 when he died at Camp Mason and Dixon, a Union camp along Route 220 near the state line. Strohecker was among a brigade consisting of about 1,500 men from the 5th and 13th Pa. Reserves. They were to serve as reinforcements for the 11th Indiana Zouves, who had been attacked by Confederate forces.
The Pa. soldiers formed June 21, 1861, at Camp Curtin, Harrisburg, and shipped out by train to Hopewell for the night. The next morning, they headed for Bedford and Camp McCall.
Camp Mason and Dixon was established July 27 and soon became known as “Camp Misery and Dispair” due to illness among troops. Only July 7, the day Strohecker perished, many of the troops left the camp for battle.
Near Strohecker is the gravesite of Jeremiah Miller, who died Dec. 21, 1861, at the Annapolis Hospital, just over a month after enlisting. He was a member of Co. H, 51st Regiment, Pa. Volunteers, which was comprised of men from Union, Lycoming and Snyder counties.
Several other Civil War veterans of note are buried nearby as well.
1st Lt. Daniel Shuey, originally from Centre County, served with Company C, 148th Pennsylvania Infantry. He is buried in the nearby Presbyterian Cemetery which is adjacent to the federal prison complex on the state game lands in Union County.
Paul Fisher died Oct. 18, 1864, at Alexandria, Va. Fisher was with Company I, 202nd Regiment, Pennsylvania Infantry.
Paul Fisher’s brother, Hugh, was a member of Company H, 53rd Regiment, Pennsylvania Infantry. The two are buried alongside one another in the Presbyterian Cemetery.
Company I of the 202nd Regiment was recruited in Union County. The rest of the regiment was recruited from Carbon, Juniata, Northumberland, Cumberland, Lehigh, Northampton and Huntingdon counties. Recruitment began in August 1863.
Troops drilled at Camp Couch, near Chambersburg. In late September, troops left for Washington, then Alexandria, Va., where in early October they were charged with protecting the Manassas Gap Railroad. Troops were often harassed by Confederate guerillas and skirmishes were rather routine.
At the time of Paul’s death, combat was brisk, according to regimental records. Casualties during that week were nearly two dozen.
Hugh’s 53rd Regiment consisted of troops recruited in Chester, Montgomery, Blair, Huntingdon, Centre, Clearfield, Carbon, Luzerne, Union, Juniata, Westmoreland and Potter counties. Company H was recruited in Northumberland County.
In November 1861, troops proceeded to Washington and late in the month crossed the Potomac River to camp near Alexandria. Therer they drilled and in March, arrived at Manassas Junction, and then Warrenton Junction.
In April 1862, the regiment was assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, 2nd Corps and served as a reserve during the Siege of Yorktown.
In May, troops relocated to West Point, where it assisted with the building of a grape-vine bridge across the Chickahominy River. In this area, the regiment saw much combat.
Through summer and into fall, troops from the 53rd fought in Virginia and Maryland. It took part in the Battle of Fredericksburg in December 1862, where 158 men were killed or wounded.
On July 2, 1863, the regiment arrived in Gettysburg with just 124 men. Only 45 escaped the battle uninjured. Six went missing.
It saw combat at Spottsylvania and Petersburg. In 1865, it pushed through Richmond and was mustered out of service in June 1865, two months after the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee at the Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia.
Regiments of the Pennsylvania Volunteers drew thousands of soldiers from the area, and a reader recently sent along a photo of their relative who fought with Company A of the 131st Regiment, Harmon Bergerstock. He is buried at Paradise United Church of Christ Cemetery, just outside Milton.
Company A was comprised of men from Union County. Companies C, D and F came from Northumberland County and companies H, I and K from Lycoming County.
These men saw action in Gen. Burside’s second campaign, “Mud March” in January 1863, and Chancellorsville before being mustered out in late May 1863.
