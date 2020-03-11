LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University decision to suspend on-campus classes for the rest of the semester was still being digested Wednesday by some Lewisburg business owners.
The decision, made out of caution as the spread of Coronavirus was considered inevitable, included a stipulation requiring most students to vacate campus. They will be taking classes online.
Dave Smith, Mancini’s Wood Fired Italian Restaurant, said business will simply have to get through it.
“What are you going to do?” Smith asked. “Hopefully, it doesn’t hurt the economy.”
Smith said the week of the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championship has been good.
But he added that he will soon make his own hand sanitizer and put it on each table. It will contain aloe vera and isopropyl alcohol.
Denise Troutman, Greek Isles Salon and Spa owner, said she was surprised but understood the decision was made in part because of the reality of the illness.
“I really have no plans as of yet,” Troutman said. “What are we supposed to do? I can’t just close down because there people that need (services)”
Greek Isles has eight employees, Troutman said. All of them count on walk-ins and appointments to make a living. She was hopeful there would be no directive to shut down.
Some of the Greek Isles stylists will be affected more than others, Troutman said. In particular, one who specialized in men’s styling and had many Bucknell student clients.
Troutman said salon personnel has always made keeping clean a top priority. Hand sanitizer has always been available and used faithfully.
Lewisburg-area beer distributors, fast food and convenience locations will also likely feel a pinch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.