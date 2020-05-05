Gordner: Legislators 'in the dark' on when businesses will reopen

HARRISBURG — Much like the owners of barbershops, hair salons and other businesses, Sen. John Gordner (R-27) said legislators are being kept "in the dark" about when such businesses will be allowed to reopen.
Beginning Friday, stay-at-home orders will be lifted in 24 Pennsylvania counties — including Northumberland, Union and Montour. As a result, retail shops will be able to reopen. However, gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other related venues must remain closed.
"I think, initially, those businesses... thought they would be able to reopen on May 8," Gordner said. "(Secretary of Health) Dr. (Rachel) Levine, during a press conference, when asked, said 'no.'"
He said Pennsylvania should look at what other states are doing in allowing the noted businesses to reopen.
"I think there has to be some safe way for hair salons and barber shops to reopen with scheduled appointments and limited people in their shop," Gordner said.
"You could do it by appointments, you could take payment over the phone," he continued. "You could make sure there is no more than two people or three people (inside), depending on the size and location."
Gordner said legislators have been kept "in the dark" about decisions the Wolf administration has been making on what businesses will be allowed to reopen and when.
"I've had more contact with constituents in the last six weeks than in a normal year," he said. "It's tough when we are not part of the decision making or we find out things, often times, at the same time the media is. That's during a press conference."
According to Gordner, the senate is not in session this week as oversight committees are conducting a number of hearings.
On Thursday, he said the Senate Aging and Youth Committee will be holding a hearing focusing on COVID-19 in nursing homes.
"The administration's failure to immediately, back in March, (not) focus on nursing homes and get them the extra material they need, the extra guidance (needs examined)," Gordner said.
At the time, he said Levine may have been focused on other issues rather than the potential for COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes.
"There was a huge focus on hospitals, they thought there was going to be a tremendous surge," Gordner said. "Even in regard to PPE equipment, every hospital got the necessary PPE equipment. When they looked to see what was left over, they got them to nursing homes."
He believes nursing homes should've been the first locations to receive personal protective equipment.
"There never was a surge, or hospitals being overwhelmed," Gordner said.
As if Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health was reporting cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed among residents or employees of 495 nursing homes or personal care facilities.
Of those cases, 9,265 were among residents and 1,284 were among staff, with 2,029 deaths reported.
Of the 50,957 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 3,012 deaths have been reported.
One case of the virus was reported in the staff member of a nursing home or personal care facility in Union County.
In Northumberland County, six cases were reported among residents and two among staff members at one such facility.
On Monday, Gordner said the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, along with the Senate Local Government Committee held a hearing on the planned reopening of Pennsylvania.
On Tuesday, the Senate Labor and Industry Committee, along with the Senate Communications and Technology Committee held a hearing on problems with unemployment compensation claims.
While Gordner does not currently sit on any of the committees holding hearings, he and his staff closely monitor the hearings.
Gordner's office has received few calls from constituents concerned about the potential of high school commencement ceremonies not being held due to the pandemic.
However, two weeks ago he participated in a Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) conference call with area superintendents.
"Superintendents are still trying to be creative, in regard to graduation ceremonies," Gordner said. "A number of them expressed they felt it was very important for this class to have something, not just to send (the diploma) in the mail)."
He said football fields could be used to host such ceremonies, with proper social distancing protocols.
"Almost everyone wanted to have some actual ceremony, not just sending the diplomas," Gordner said. "They realize even if it is in June or July it will have to be social distancing and limited to immediate family."
