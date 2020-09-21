POTTS GROVE — A soup and dagwood sandwich sale will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Potts Grove fire hall, just off of Route 642 between Milton and Danville.
Chicken corn, beef vegetable, and ham and bean soup will be available for purchase by the quart or pint.
A choice of ham and cheese, and turkey and cheese sandwiches will also be available for purchase. The lettuce, tomato and o nion will be packaged separately.
Pre-ordering is suggested and can be completed by calling Carol at 570-742-7069 by Oct. 6.
This is a pick-up only event. The fire company has canceled its annual craft bazaar due to the coronavirus pandemic.
