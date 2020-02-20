LEWISBURG — A Union County man pleaded no contest Wednesday to a single felony, one of dozens of sex charges originally filed against him.
Stanley D. St. Clair Sr., 66, of Lewisburg avoided a jury trial. All other felonies and misdemeanors were dismissed.
The plea agreement was accepted by Michael T. Hudock, Union County president judge, who noted that St. Clair faced a prison sentence of from three to 10 years, a $25,000 fine or both.
St. Clair indicated in court he could understand but not read the English language. On routine questioning by Hudock, he also acknowledged being treated for a mental illness.
The illness or its medication could affect his understanding, he first indicated. But St. Clair later said neither would affect his understanding of the proceedings.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, indicated the count pleaded to accused St. Clair of multiple sex acts with the victim from December 2006 to December 2007. The victim, female, was also described as developmentally disabled.
St. Clair was arraigned in April on 50 counts apiece of felony sex assault, terroristic threats, aggravated indecent assault with a person with mental disability as well as other felonies and misdemeanors. Fifty-one counts of rape threat of forcible compulsion were also filed. The original filing alleged that the sex assaults were committed between 1997 and 2008.
St. Clair will be sentenced within 90 days and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
Johnson noted St. Clair was a Tier 3 offender, the most severe classification under SORNA.
St. Clair, defended by Michael O’Donnell of Sunbury, remained free on $150,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.