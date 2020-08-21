LEWISBURG — The East Buffalo Township (EBT) Planning Commission made no recommendations of zoning changes at their Wednesday night meeting.
The meeting opened with residents online expressing concern over the consequences of potential changes. They included comments from Chris Fanning who noted his family moved to where they live in the township specifically for the setting.
Fanning was troubled by talk of a trailer park.
“If we wanted to live next to a trailer park, we would have bought a house next to a trailer park,” Fanning told the commission. “We bought a house where we did because of the setting, knowing it was next to farmland.”
Fanning said if the buyer of the property had intended on a change in zoning, it would have been appropriate to make that known before it was bought.
Gary Grant asked for a rationale for a change and suggested it was so the township could expand its tax base.
“Is there some special interest group who wants to see this land developed?” Grant asked. “If so, transparency demands that we know who is involved.”
Grant said runners, cyclists and walkers appreciate the undeveloped character of the area in question. His comments were echoed by Felipe Perrone who added that the quality of life in the area was enhanced by recreational space.
Stacey Kifolo, East Buffalo Township manager, said afterward that thorough examination by the planning commission would continue.
“Any recommendation will be months in the making,” Kifolo noted in an email. “These are the people that start the process of examining ‘this is what we want our community too look like.’ It is planning for the future.”
Kifolo said a map with proposed changes presented during the Wednesday meeting had been modified since the commission’s July meeting. Changes in agricultural zoning were often noted in citizen comments.
“To be clear, the discussion about the change includes non-agricultural land also,” Kifolo added. “And to be frank, people were given some misinformation. I was pleased that people came to the meeting to hear the discussion first-hand.
“Although people are still concerned, I believe they have a better understand of what was proposed, why it is being reviewed and the planning commission’s process in the examination.”
Agricultural zoning within the bounds of Walnut Hollow, Smoketown, Pheasant Ridge and Old Schoolhouse roads was among the areas most discussed. Kifolo said the commission looked at essentially swapping zoning districts.
“There is a portion of land currently in Agricultural Residential zoning district that will forever be farmland,” Kifolo added. “The land should be in Agricultural Preservation zoning district.”
Land in the area now zoned Agricultural Preservation would be reviewed for possible reclassification to Agricultural Residential.
Curtis Barrick, EBT Planning Commission chairman, and Mackenzie Stover, planning and zoning director, each noted an update and review of permitted uses in land zoned Agricultural Residential would need to be completed before a recommendation of a change to the map.
Stover added that current property owners could be surveyed for their perspective on current regulations. Discussions could also follow to see how current regulations impact land use or future land use.
Kifolo replied to a claim that the commission sought to eliminate farmland, noting it was not and never was a goal of the discussion. She said a claim that zoning changes were being considered solely to enhance tax revenue was a similar bit of misinformation.
The trailer park claim was also addressed.
“That is not a realistic development given the lack of public water and sewer for those lands,” Kifolo noted. “In addition, because you aren’t looking at a condensed residential development, the tax revenue potential would need to be weighed against the cost to maintain public streets.”
EBT supervisors would review commission recommendations and would advertise for a public hearing before voting on a change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.