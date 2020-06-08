HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania continues to move through its reopening process as part of its COVID-19 mitigation and prevention efforts, the commonwealth announced the vehicle auction slated for June 23 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania will not be held.
While Dauphin County is currently in the yellow phase for reopening and certain protocols are being relaxed, it was determined that the auction should not be held due to the large crowd it draws.
The June auction was the third of six vehicle auctions scheduled for 2020. The next auction is scheduled for Aug. 11.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania visit, on.pa.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.