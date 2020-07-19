SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced awards for valedictorian and outstanding seniors in the Class of 2020, as well as faculty awards for teaching, research and advising.

These awards are normally announced at commencement, which has been delayed until 2021.

Kara Eckert, a biology and Spanish studies major from Boalsburg, has been named valedictorian. Eckert has a cumulative grade point average of 4.0.

The Susquehanna University Alumni Association’s Outstanding Senior Awards are presented to graduating seniors who exemplify Susquehanna's traditions of achievement, leadership and service.

This year’s awardees are Donovan Gayles, a political science and public policy major from Budd Lake, N.J., and Rachel Sweger, a business administration major and entrepreneurship and innovation minor from Elizabethtown.

Faculty awards were given to: Anna Andes, associate professor of theatre, the Donald D. Housley Teaching Award; Edward Slavishak, professor of history, the John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity; and Michael Ozlanski, assistant professor of accounting, the Lawrence A. Lemons Distinguished Advising Award.

Each awardee receives an honorarium and will deliver an address to the Susquehanna community during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Andes earned her bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College and her doctorate from the University of Colorado Boulder. She joined the Susquehanna faculty in 2010. She also serves as director of the women’s studies minor and co-director of the Czech History + Theatre Global Opportunities program.

Slavishak earned his bachelor’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University and his doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A member of the faculty since 2003, he has recently served as head of the Department of History and chair of the University Theme Selection Committee. He is the Digital Scholarship Program coordinator, co-director the Medical Humanities Initiative, and co-director of the Czech History + Theatre Global Opportunities program.

Ozlanski earned his bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University and his doctorate from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He has been a faculty member of the Sigmund Weis School of Business since 2015.