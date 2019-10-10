MILTON — The Milton Police Department is actively investigating a rash of heroin overdoses which have occurred recently in the area.
During his report to Milton borough council on Wednesday, police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said there is a batch of what he classified as “bad heroin” in the area.
“There have been several overdoses in the last couple of hours,” Zettlemoyer reported.
Following the meeting, Zettlemoyer confirmed an ambulance was called to the Milton McDonald’s earlier in the afternoon to treat the victim of a suspected overdose. The call was dispatched as a cardiac arrest.
Zettlemoyer could not comment on whether a reported cardiac arrest which an ambulance was dispatched to in the Lewisburg area at around the same time was also the result of a heroin overdose.
“It’s in the area,” Zettlemoyer said, of the bad batch of heroin.
He stressed that the police department is conducting an active investigation.
Zettlemoyer also advised residents who find suspected heroin on the street to not pick it up, but to report its location to police.
In a separate matter, Zettlemoyer said his department will be working with borough Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl to address abandoned vehicles in the borough.
Anyone wishing to report an abandoned vehicle should email the vehicle’s location to miltonpd@miltonpd.org.
Council approved a subdivision plan presented by Pinpoint Federal Credit Union.
Pinpoint CEO Brenda Raker told council the credit union currently owns 1.63 acres of land in the area of Mahoning Street, near Cole’s Hardware.
Raker said the credit union is under a sales agreement to purchase adjoining land from Lower Market Street Holdings LP, or Staiman Brothers. Once the sale is complete, Raker said the credit union will own 7.4924 acres.
Council President Jason Budman said council needed to approve the subdivision plan in order for the sale of the land to proceed.
Following the meeting, Raker said she could not yet provide a timeline on when the credit union may begin development of its future location on the site.
With the pending acquisition of the additional land, Raker said during the meeting that the credit union’s future site will be able to be accessed by customers from Ferry Street.
The land owned by the credit union, in addition to the acreage being purchased from Lower Market Street Holdings, was among nearly 200 acres of land in Milton to be granted Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) status for a 10-year period, beginning in 2019.
The sites granted KOZ status will not be charged property taxes for a 10-year period. KOZ status is targeted at underdeveloped or undeveloped properties, in order to spur growth.
Lower Market Street Holdings received KOZ status for two separate properties, one in the area of Mahoning Street totaling 15.601 acres and one on Industrial Park Road totaling 10.373 acres.
