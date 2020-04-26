WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) said Friday a bill he co-sponsored would stop a possibly unhealthy practice which may continue to be pursued by the Department of Justice.
The practice by the Bureau of Prisons, transfer of inmates which could be infected with COVID-19, would be stopped under provisions of the Pandemic Act. Currently before the House Committee on the Judiciary, the bill would be effective for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency if signed into law.
Keller admitted there have been no recent movements of inmates but the Pandemic Act would make sure a freeze on the action would be in place.
“We still have our legislation out there. We think that if they’re not going to do the right thing, we’ll make sure we tell them how to do it,” Keller said. “I think our efforts finally made the Bureau of Prisons realize that they needed to behave properly. It’s unfortunate they didn’t see that right away.”
A Keller spokesperson, Jason Gottesman, said transfer of inmates from COVID-19 hotspot New York City to USP Lewisburg and FCC Allenwood would stop for the duration of the crisis. Inmates from storm-damaged FCI Estill (SC) were also transferred to Lewisburg.
Co-sponsors from the beginning included Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa. 15), Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa. 8) and Rep. Mike Bost (R, L-Pa. 12). Additional co-sponsors came on later, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio 6), David B. McKinley and Andy Kim (D-NJ 3).
(0) comments
