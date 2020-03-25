LEWISBURG — The most recent food distribution of the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program (EUCSFP) was in step with current guidelines.
"We did reorganize things," said Cindy Farmer EUCSFP director. "We distributed from outside so that none of the clients came into the buildings."
Farmer said sufficient volunteers showed up to carry bags to recipient's cars.
"The volunteers we kept separated. We gave them lots of space so they could spread out and keep themselves six feet apart if they wanted to," Farmer added. "We all wore gloves. Some of the volunteers chose to wear masks."
People were willing to help the EUCSFP, Farmer observed. However, she admitted some could be uncomfortable in larger group settings such as a distribution. There was no sharing of pens, Farmer noted, as volunteers signed recipients in.
Farmer said the procedure would likely be followed at the next distribution, Friday, April 3, which would also be the EUCSFP Easter distribution.
"I am hopeful that we get enough volunteers the next time," Farmer said. "But I never really know."
Adults and teens were asked to volunteer by showing up at 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the rear of the First Baptist Church, Lewisburg.
The distribution is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. during which there would be as little standing in line as possible. Farmer said they aimed to keep a crowd from forming.
Rather than donating food, Farmer requested donations be mailed via check to EUCSFP, 51 S.Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17837. Call 570-523-6898 for more information.
