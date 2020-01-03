MILTON — If you visit the Arnold family farm in Turbot Township there’s a good chance you’ll find a goat or lamb stepping along a moving treadmill.
“I have a treadmill in the barn,” Olivia Arnold, a 10th-grade student, said. “I will walk (my goat) forward and backward, to work the muscles.”
The goat exercises on the treadmill about four days per week. A lamb Arnold is currently raising also spends some time on the treadmill.
The goat and lamb will be exhibited this weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Arnold has been showing animals since she was 18 months old, and exhibiting at the farm show since she was 9 years old.
“I started with showing rabbits and dairy goats when I was young,” she said. “Four years ago, I started showing sheep.”
Arnold exhibits animals at numerous fairs across the region. The goat which will be shown at the farm show was exhibited this past summer at the North American Livestock Expo in Louisville, Ky.
The goat, which is 11 months old, was purchased in April.
At shows, Arnold said animals can win awards based on their bone structure and the amount of meat the animal is likely to produce.
Caring for the animals is an extensive process, with Arnold having to carefully manage feed and exercise.
Currently, the goat weighs 116 pounds. To be exhibited at the farm show, goats cannot weigh more than 120 pounds.
In addition to making sure the goat gets plenty of exercise, Arnold also regularly weighs it to make sure it does not exceed the farm show’s weight limit.
There are no weight restrictions for lambs and sheep at the farm show, Arnold said.
“He’s not on a strict diet,” Arnold said, of her lamb.
She also noted that the lamb’s exercise routine is not as regimented as the goat’s.
“He runs a lot when I let them out to play,” Arnold said, of the lamb.
In addition to showing her animals to potentially win awards, Arnold plans to sell both the lamb and the goat during the farm show’s livestock auction.
Once, Arnold said one of her lambs sold for $1,000 at the farm show.
On another occasion, she said a goat sold for $500 and a lamb for $400. Arnold said those prices are more representative of what the animals are likely to sell for.
Major companies, such as Bob Evans and Hatfield, are among the entities which typically bid on animals at the auction.
Arnold said raising, showing and selling animals is a continuous cycle.
“I’ll buy another lamb in March,” she said. “I have four ewes that are pregnant. The one is due in mid January. I will have baby lambs to take care of and raise.”
Arnold also noted that she logs extensive hours caring for her animals.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said. “In the summer, I go up (to the barn) in the evening and don’t come back until 8, 9, 10 at night.
“It’s a lot of time practicing, making sure (the animals) look right for show,” Arnold continued. “When you get (to the show), you have to make sure they behave.”
Because she spends extensive hours caring for and traveling to show her animals, Arnold takes classes through the Milton Area School District’s online cyber charter school. She attends the school building to take an agricultural class and participate in FFA club activities.
Arnold is also a member of the North-Mont 4-H Livestock Club.
She is the daughter of Randy and Joell Arnold and has one brother, Delvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.