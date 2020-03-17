MILTON — Although many church doors throughout the region have been closed in order to help mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus, church leaders remain active in their ministry.
"We are under the direction of our bishop," Father John Hoke, of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Milton, explained. "Bishop (Ronald) Gainer has asked all his churches to cease having Sunday services... all services."
Although the services at churches that fall under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg have been suspended for at least two weeks, Hoke said his work is able to continue.
"I'm able to have contact with people, with precautions," Hoke said. "Appointments can be set up, confessions, same with anointing the sick, visiting the sick."
It's been difficult for Hoke not to be able to conduct mass.
"In the Catholic church, we have services every day," he said. "That was the painful part. We have, maybe 15 people come every day for mass. I had to lock the doors and tell them I could not have a public mass."
He is continuing to carry on mass without parishioners present.
"In the Catholic theology, the offering of the mass is the very same sacrifice Jesus made on the cross," Hoke said. "The bishop said priests musts go into the church and say mass in the church every day, and pray."
Although their congregations may not be present, other churches are also continuing to conduct services.
Pastor James Bond, of Revival Tabernacle of Watsontown, said he conducted service on Sunday via Facebook live.
"All of our events are closed off on a week-to-week basis," Bond said.
A devotion, Bible study and potentially additional services will be conducted by Facebook live.
"We actually have planned on this contingency for a long time, knowing what we would do and how we would handle it," Bond said.
The Rev. Paul Smith, of the First Presbyterian Church of Watsontown, said services at his church have been cancelled "for the foreseeable future."
The church has also cancelled a gathering of The Presbytery of Northumberland, which was to have been held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Smith said his church is making plans to have live sermons available via social media.
The Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, said his church will be posting sermons and messages to members on its website.
"We did have worship on Sunday, it was smaller," Shirk said. "We had a meeting of our leadership before the service and they decided to close for the next two weeks."
All other church activities have been cancelled, with the exception of a blood drive to be held Monday.
Shirk read excerpts from a letter which was sent to church members regarding the cancellation of services.
"We remind everyone that closing for a brief time does not change our reality that you are a church," he said, while reading the letter. "Cancelling our services does not inhibit your ability to be the church... This is a rare opportunity for all of us in our nation to face a common challenge with a common sense and abiding faith."
Shirk will be available to counsel those in need by phone.
"There are a couple of individual people that will meet with one another (for counseling)," he said. "We didn't have a lot of counseling on the schedule."
Members are also encouraged to stay strong in their faith.
"We encourage people to maintain their spiritual practices," Shirk said. "If they don't have a spiritual practice, this would be a great time to begin."
Revival Tabernacle will continue to offer its food bank, which is open each Wednesday evening for community members in need.
"We will be putting people in a line of cars and they will only be able to come in one family at a time," Bond said. "We know people need food at this time. We are doing whatever we can to facilitate that need, to meet that need."
The church will remain active in ministry in other ways as well.
"We are responding in faith," Bond said. "We are still praying for people and believing God for healing... We are believing in God for a quick end to this thing."
He and other area pastors are encouraging the community to look to God in times of uncertainty like the world is currently facing.
"Fear is a very real emotion," Bond said. "Just like Franklin Delano Roosevelt said in his 1933 inaugural address 'the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.'
"He also said in that same message 'without a vision, people will perish,'" Bond continued. "Our vision has to be getting through this, protecting our family and our friends."
He quoted words from Philippians 4:6-7, which state "don't worry about anything, instead pray about everything... His peace will guard your hearts and minds."
Hoke quoted similar words from Padre Pio, a Catholic who passed away in 1968 and was known for saying "pray, trust, don't worry."
"We must pray, we have to trust, we have to put our worries aside," Hoke said.
Through the coronavirus pandemic, Hoke believes individuals will come to realize what's truly important in life.
"It's not work, work, work or school, school, school," he said. "We are learning people are the most important thing."
He hopes that message carries forward after the crisis subsides.
"People need to really believe and trust in the power of prayer, in one another," Hoke said. "Be conscious, take care of your neighbors."
Bond had similar comments.
"There is a blessing in the midst of all of this," he said. "I believe part of it is we will value everyone's company so much more."
Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, he said churches were filled with congregants. The same thing could occur once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
"I think the church will be more full than ever before," Bond said. "I believe people will realize the value of getting together and worshiping. I think they will value it even more after a time of isolation like this."
Shirk said national emergencies often drive people to the church.
"I think when we realize our morality, we turn more to God and spiritual comfort, and that's a good thing," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.