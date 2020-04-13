LEWISBURG — A 20% property tax rebate could be in the works for East Buffalo Township property owners.
The plan as discussed Monday night would require property owners to pay their current bills then apply for the refund. It will be discussed at an online work session planned for Monday, April 27.
Matt Schumacher, EBT supervisor chair, noted that his employer had employees at home as projects are on hold during the current health crisis. He suggested the 20% figure, but conceded there were many unknowns in the months ahead.
Schumacher suspected real unemployment woes wouldn't emerge until the summer, as the widely-publicized federal PPP (Payroll Protection Program) runs out.
"When the government says PPP is over, how many people out there are going to go full bore back to work?" he mused. "That's when the unemployment is really going to hit."
Schumacher, employed by a mechanical contractor, noted a lot of summer construction projects have been canceled. He added that it may be some time before people are comfortable spending money again.
He added that the refund may encourage people to pay their bill, then apply for the refund. While the amount may not matter to some, Schumacher said it could make a difference to others.
"I can't imagine 100% of every eligible person would request (a refund)," Schumacher said. "A lot of people say it is not either in them or it is not worth it or they would rather it go to the township. But there are other people who say $400 is two weeks worth of groceries for (them) and two kids."
Supervisor Jim Knight said it would be tough logistically and he wanted a better picture of where the township stood fiscally.
Stacey Kifolo, EBT township manager, said a refund of 20% could cut about $392,000 from general fund revenue. With less economic activity, Kifolo also said to consider that less income, real estate transfer and local service taxes would be coming in. A firm deadline was suggested and Kifolo was asked to crunch numbers for the next meeting.
Supervisors extended the township emergency declaration through Thursday, April 30 with an option to take it to Monday, May 11, their next regular meeting.
Kifolo noted that township staff was basically on call because of the health emergency. Recycling and brush collection was suspended but only temporarily. She stressed the township burn ban was not suspended.
Kifolo said tax collection and fees would be down $500,000 to $900,000 as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. She noted Berkheimer, the tax collecting agency, had allowed an extension for filers.
Kifolo praised Evangelical Community Hospital for its actions during the health crisis. Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, was notably commended for being a steady presence in the midst of the uncertainty.
However, supervisors saw no need to rope off park areas nor look into the numbers of people using the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail due to congregating.
Further discussion of a proposed township ordinance governing solar arrays would likely also come at the work session. Fence requirements and other considerations for neighboring residents were topics of discussion. Once a final draft is approved by supervisors, the proposal would be subject to county review and a public hearing before a vote.
Planning and Zoning Officer Mackenzie Stover said she's received questions about whether residents in R-1 zoned areas could keep chickens.
Stover said 10 contiguous acres would be needed to be in compliance for non-commercial, personal use. The requirement would make it less than likely that residents of Linntown, where some of the inquiries came from, would legally be able to keep egg-layers.
Schumacher said he could hear some chickens in Linntown. Stover said there was a complaint registered and that some residents may have chickens hidden behind high screens, making the ordinance difficult to enforce.
Elsewhere, Kifolo said depositions were planned in the matter of the Lewisburg Borough action seeking declaratory judgement regarding the Buffalo Valley Regional Police intergovernmental agreement. But court action would remain on hold due to closure-related delays.
Schumacher said the township, a defendant, has spent about $30,000 to date on the matter.
It was noted that Jim Murphy resigned from Planning Commission due to changes in his work responsibilities. Knight and Schumacher agreed to advertise the opening.
Supervisor Char Gray was not present for the online meeting, part of which was audio only after some technical difficulty at the start.
