LEWISBURG — What Lewisburg Area School District students will be doing for the remainder of the school year will vary from grade to grade.
Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka issued a letter to parents Thursday afternoon following the state decision to extend the current school closure through the end of the academic year.
Skalka wrote that Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) students would receive pass/fail grades for their third quarter. The March closure of schools presented “equity obstacles” in providing additional time to improve numerical grades. Only students who were failing were to be given the chance to complete work and earn a passing grade.
LAHS students will be given pass/fail grades for their fourth quarter work based on “reasonable effort” to complete planned learning activities, some of which is online.
If a high school student is at risk of a “fail” designation, the teacher will consult with Principal Paula Reber, to determine if there are special circumstances such as a lack of internet connectivity or a conflicting work schedule to provide family income. If that is the case, the student will receive a “pass” designation.
Middle school report cards will be mailed soon, the letter said. The middle school third quarter was completed on March 13 but report cards were not mailed while high school plans were not in place.
No grades will be assigned for the middle school fourth quarter as students in those grades do not accumulate credits for graduation.
Kindergarten through fifth graders, at Kelly Elementary and Linntown Intermediate schools, will be graded on work done through March 13. Report cards will be sent home once teachers are allowed back in their buildings so they may access material needed.
Skalka was disappointed but surmised that it was expected by many in the district. He noted that students were in the second week of engaging in the district’s Continuity of Education Plan, which combines online and hands-on, but safe, learning. It was a good time to ask for feedback, he added.
While remaining optimistic, Skalka concluded that decisions regarding the prom and graduation would be premature in view of the sometimes quickly changing news of the past few weeks.
Skalka’s message to parents was posted on www.lasd.us along with a Continuity of Eduction Plan for each district school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.