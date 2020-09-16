WLLIAMSPORT — A traffic stop along Market Street in the city led to a slew of charges and the seizure of $90,000, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Troopers from Montoursville reported the incident took place at 2:26 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 200 block of Market Street, Williamsport, when a 2014 BMW 320I was stopped for a traffic-signal violation.
Matthew Maliyk Dorsey, 25, of Williamsport, was found to be impaired and taken into custody, troopers noted. Following a search of the vehicle, troopers said Dorsey possessed a loaded Glock 9MM, which was not registered to anyone. He was also found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and later found to have approximately $90,000 in his possession.
Rear passenger Brittany White, 24, of Williamsport, was arrested for possession of a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Dorsey was charged with multiple traffic offenses, DUI, possession of a firearm without a license, persons not to possess a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was arraigned and jailed without bail, police noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.