Community hall upgrades continue

TURBOTVILLE — On the strength of more than $8,000 in grant funds, renovations continue at the Turbotville Community Hall.
The Turbotville Community Hall Corporation (THC) recently announced that it was awarded a $8,395 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to be used for 2020 renovation projects.
This week, Watson Excavation is working on a $6,000 project to install a foundation drain and underground pipe for a downspout at the facility.
In addition, Jay Buck Contractors, of Milton, is carrying out a $3,200 project to re-point and flash all of the facility’s chimneys. New chimney caps are also being installed.
Upgrades to the community hall have been ongoing over the last several years.
The work is being done in preparation for the hall’s 100th anniversary year, 2022.
Last year, the hall received a $15,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund to complete a $51,000 project to replace the hall’s downspouts, gutters, hangers and related features.
Other building renovations completed in recent years have included upgrades to the kitchen and social hall. New windows were previously installed throughout the hall’s auditorium.
The community hall and its pavilion are available to rent. For information on the facility, contact Loretta Mabus at 570-742-7702.
