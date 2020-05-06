MILTON — It’s hard enough staying home during this caronavirus pandemic.
But imagine how difficult it would be if your ill child was hospitalized miles from home for weeks, maybe months.
That’s what faces families with children at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at the Geisnger Medical Center in Danville.
The families face the cost of lodging, meals and other basic needs. That’s where the Ronald McDonald House comes in.
Donations and volunteers enables families to stay at the house for only $15 a day. However, no one is ever turned away for the inability to pay.
The Milton Rotary Club is helping during this time of need. The club has donated a total of $1,400 to seven organizations that are on the front lines in helping people as a result of the virus pandemic.
The Ronald McDonald House of Danville is one of those organizations.
Because the club cannot hold a weekly luncheon meeting it was decided to contribute that money to the organizations that provide health care and to groups that provide food to those In need.
The donations went to Evangelical Community Hospital, Milton Panther Pantry, HandUP Foundation, and Greater Susquehanna YMCA, and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville,
Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, PO Box 300, Danville, PA 17821.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.