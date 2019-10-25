TURBOTVILLE — One-hundred high school seniors from a three-county area descended upon the Warrior Run High School Thursday to get a glimpse at some of the jobs which may be available once they receive their diplomas.
High school Principal Marc Walter said administrators from his school decided to organize a career fair after attending an educational summit over the summer.
“We came up with the idea of targeting students who are unsure what they want to do after (high) school,” he said. “It’s not every student. We reached out to a bunch of other school districts to see if they would be interested in participating in this event.”
Approximately 40 businesses were in attendance at the event, speaking to students about career opportunities available in their respective industries. Seniors from the Warrior Run, Milton, Lewisburg, Montgomery, Muncy, Benton and Williamsport school districts were among those to participate in the event.
“We hope all of them come away with a better understanding of what (careers are) available,” Walter said. “It would be great if we just had one student who would make a connection (to a career opportunity).”
He credited Denise Liscum, a guidance counselor in the Montgomery Area School District, with helping to organize the event. Representatives from CareerLink also assisted. The Central PA Chamber of Commerce provided contacts of businesses interested in participating in the fair.
Walter also noted that the event served as a recruiting opportunity for some of the participating businesses.
“They are either looking for people now or they will be looking,” he said. “If we can get one student to leave here with a better understanding (of what’s available), that’s a win.”
Liscum said she hoped the event would help students gain a better understanding of job opportunities which are available.
“A lot of students and families are unaware of opportunities they can take advantage of,” Liscum said. “The key here is to give students exposure to opportunities.”
She added that the Central Susquehanna Valley is “rich with opportunity” for those seeking employment after receiving a high school diploma.
“There is a misnomer that everyone needs to go to college,” Liscum said. “Students should be finding the right fit for them... Many of these companies offer training that’s free.”
