Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the second to detail the service of a World War II Navy veteran. Part one appeared in the Saturday, Aug. 31 edition.
MILTON — Bill Barnett celebrated his 96th birthday, Saturday, Aug. 24, and the proud Navy veteran still takes pride in his Sunday drives through the countryside, his continued activity with the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Association and work around his home.
As with many of the Greatest Generation, Barnett worked hard his entire life. He loves his family and recalls with ease the multitude of jobs he’s taken since graduating from Hartley Township High School in 1940 at the age of 16.
He’s spent over 100 hours a week threshing peas and lima beans out of school, worked at the Ordnance Works in Allenwood and helped his father prior to being drafted in 1943.
Newly married, Barnett went to boot camp and soon found himself aboard Patrol Craft (PC) 138 in the Atlantic, where he was responsible for depth charges — used to fend off and destroy German U-boats.
After more than a year, he ended up on a gunboat, the PGM 17, which arrived in the Pacific in 1945 and made its way through the Marshall Islands to Okinawa.
“We were there for the invasion of Okinawa,” Barnett remembered. “We got there Palm Sunday. The invasion was Easter Sunday. “We went in with the mine sweepers. If they found them, we’d blow them. We spent a week in Buckner Bay sweeping the channels ahead of the invasion.”
When the PGM 17 swept a coral reef and sustained disabling damage, Barnett found himself aboard the USS Hamul, a sea-going tug that was charged with bringing 200 new boats up from Guam.
Aboard a living ship, which had no defense and served only to house sailors for sleep, Barnett wold survive Typhoon Louise, which came over Okinawa on Oct. 9, 1945.
“We were anchored with six 12-ton anchors,” said Barnett. “When the typhoon hit, looking out the port hole you couldn’t see the top of the waves. It was tearing the steel off the deck.”
All he had was a flashlight and a life jacket. He admitted that at the time, he didn’t think he’d make it. Everyone on the ship was terrified.
“When the storm was over, you could step off the APL and you were on sand,” said Barnett. “I looked out and there were 38 ships on land.”
Louise was one of two typhoons Barnett lived through during his service in the Pacific.
Louise claimed the lives of 36 American personnel, while 47 went missing and over 100 were injured. It claimed 22 ships or vessels, grounded another 200-plus and damaged another two-dozen-plus ships and vessels.
Barnett was on Okinawa when word came in August that the Japanese had surrendered.
“We didn’t know whether or not to believe it,” he remembered.
There were lighter moments too.
During one stop at Pearl Harbor, Barnett tracked down his uncle, James Bettleyon. Finding him was not easy, though.
“I went to the post office, the chaplain, looking for him,” said Barnett.
“I finally found his barracks and they said he was at the dock.”
When people didn’t understand the pronunciation of his uncle’s name, he was sent on goose chases, but finally made his way to the dock, where he wandered until he heard his uncle’s voice come from an Army truck. The two were able to take a ride and catch up. They spent additional time together before Barnett’s ship headed to sea again.
Discharged Dec. 7, 1945, four years to the day Pearl Harbor was attacked, Barnett returned home and soon landed a job with Milton Manufacturing.
Thirty-nine years later he retired. He’s still active with the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Association, where he’s the oldest working member. He also collects Pa. Game Commission patches and enjoys drives through the countryside.
