MILTON — GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton met recently to discuss projects for the 2020-2021 club year.
Since there have been no live meeting since February, members adjusted and adapted to alternate ways of disseminating and receiving information such as Zoom, email and US mail.
Members are distributing information for Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends Days Oct. 14 and 15, where shoppers get 20% off on almost everything purchased in-store and online. Shoppers must select Woman’s Club of Milton from the list of organizations at check-out register in-store or during check-out on line. This is a must to help the club raise money, which comes back to the community.
Collecting 2020 eye glasses statewide is a part of the State President’s Project “Vision Impairment Awareness" and the members are actively working to help fulfill this goal.
They are also aworking on the club’s Head Start Project.
Three members are planning to attend the GFWC North Central District Zoom
Meeting, Oct. 10.
The next club meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26. For more information, call Dotti at 570-850-3822.
