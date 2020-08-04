LEWISBURG — The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) has been awarded $6.3 million from the Economic Development Administration (EDA), made possible through the CARES Act.
SEDA-COG Executive Director John Brown said the EDA is investing in SEDA-COG to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pleased that EDA made this investment in SEDA-COG, a high-performing, regionally focused agency committed to helping our region respond to this unprecedented challenge by using creative solutions to help meet the current needs of businesses and communities in this ever-changing economic climate,” Brown said.
SEDA-COG Business Finance Director Doug Wilburn said businesses’ needs have been heard and SEDA-COG and the EDA are committed to working to meet those needs.
“The EDA funding award to SEDA-COG will provide loans for businesses impacted by COVID-19 in the SEDA-COG region," Wilburn said. "We know there is hard work to be done and we are committed to doing our part to help alleviate the acute pain from the pandemic in our region."
The funding award will capitalize a new revolving loan fund (RLF) to alleviate sudden and severe economic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for eligible small businesses in SEDA-COG’s region of Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder and Union counties.
Businesses can apply for loans of at least $10,000. No payments are due in the first six months. There is a $500 underwriting fee and a $100 filing fee.
Interested business owners should visit https://seda-cog.org/covid-19/ for the application materials and send completed applications to SEDA-COG at eda@seda-cog.org.
According to information provided by Liz Herman, SEDA-COG communications manager, the rate for the loans will be determined after underwriting, but will range from 1.5% to the prime rate listed in the Wall Street Journal.
As revolving loan, she noted that once a entity pays the loan it receives back, the funding will be available for another entity to receive a loan.
Businesses which receive the loans have three to five years to pay back working capital loans, 10 years to pay back equipment loans and 15 years to pay back real estate loans.
According to Herman, SEDA-COG will receive 10%, or $575,000, to administer the program.
A release issued by the office of Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) noted that he voted for the CARES Act. The act was signed into law March 27 and provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
“It is great to see that the money allocated in the CARES Act is resulting in federal relief dollars flowing to communities across Pennsylvania’s 12th district," Keller said. "These grant announcements are a sign that our federal relief efforts are continuing to have an impact and money is still be driven out to our local communities. Congress should be focused on driving out remaining funds from the CARES Act to safely re-open the economy and support the hardest hit industries in Pennsylvania before rushing to spend additional federal taxpayer dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.