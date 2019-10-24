TURBOTVILLE — As Chris Emery and Meredith Gardner stood on the Warrior Run High School auditorium stage, they looked deeply into one another’s eyes and exchanged sharp, pointed words.
Emotionally charged scenes like the one the two seniors were acting out persist throughout the Warrior Run High School Drama Club’s fall production, “Radium Girls.”
The show, by D.W. Gregory, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16 in the high school auditorium.
Elizabeth Snow, the show’s director, said students have been rehearsing for the show three or four times per week for the past month.
“‘Radium Girls’ is a newer play, it’s about older events,” she said.
The show is set in Orange, N.J., during World War I. It is based on actual events.
“It focuses on a radium plant,” Snow explained. “The main protagonists are the ladies who work at the plant. Over the next several years, the women feel the effects of having radium poisoning.”
A legal battle unfolds throughout the play, which Snow describes as “a serious show.”
“It’s difficult material,” she said. “It’s very grown-up issues. (The students) connect really well with some serious subject matters.”
The students are enjoying the challenges presented by the show.
Emery is one of several students who play multiple characters.
“I play Tommy, the male love interest,” he explained. “I play Dr. Knef, who is a rat of a doctor, a dentist.”
Emery also noted that he portrays a judge in the show.
“It’s literally from one scene to the other, I change (characters),” he said. “It’s a completely different mindset. It’s a lot of fun. I am really digging this show.”
Emily Yoder, a junior, plays Mrs. Macneil and Katherine Wiley.
“I never really played two different characters,” she said. “It’s very new to me. It’s starting to be really fun.”
The students are also enjoying the challenges of portraying characters in such a serious production.
Emma Podobinski, who is in ninth grade, plays Kathryn Schaub.
“It’s actually a lot of fun,”she said. “Having to change the atmosphere of how I act is interesting… It’s teaching me to push past my comfort zone.”
Adam Mutschler, a senior who plays Arthur Roeder, had similar comments.
“The hardest thing is getting into character,” he said. “It’s really pushing to put yourself into these situations… It’s been a lot of fun to work with the cast on such a dramatic and heart-wrenching show.”
Gardner said the show has a much different feel than other productions she’s been a part of.
“I have to keep my emotions in check,” she said. “I hope (those who attend) can feel we are portraying real people. I want them to see the seriousness of this.”
The cast features: Kayleigh Bausinger as Marie Curie, Shopgirl and Elderly Widow; Liam Boyer as Edward Markley and William J.A. Bailey; Kat Brady as Reporter Jack Youngwood and Board Member; Chris Emery as Tom Kreider, Dr. Joseph Knef and the judge; Bekah Fetterhoff as Societywoman, Mrs. Michaels and Venecine Salesman; Spencer Fogelman as Raymond Berry and Shopper; Dawson Frederick as Dr. Von Sochocky and Dr. Frederick Flinn; Meredith Gardner as Grace Fryer; Ashley Groover as Mrs. Fryer and Customer; Gavin Hormell as C.B. “Charlie” Lee and Dr. Cecil Drinker; Cameron Kline as Dr. Harrison Martland, Clerk and Board Member; Ryan Mattox as Photographer, Lovesick Cowboy, Store Owner and Board Member; Kaitlyn Meule as Irene Rudolph and Mrs. Roeder; Adam Mutschler as Arthur Roeder; Emma Podobinski as Kathryn Schaub; Kelsey Shrawder as Sob Sister, Nancy Jane Harlan and Harriet Roeder; and Emily Yoder as Mrs. Macneil and Katherine Wiley.
Tickets will cost $5 and can be purchased at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.