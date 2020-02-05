LEWISBURG — A campaign to present a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO) to each municipality in Union County continued Tuesday night in Kelly Township.
Shawn Waltman of New Columbia and a handful of supporters brought a copy of an ordinance passed by Buffalo Township the night before. He also presented a copy of a draft SASO he hoped to present to Union County commissioners.
Waltman explained an SASO would prohibit the municipality from spending to enforce what supporters say encroaches on the Second Amendment. They could include magazine restrictions, gun restrictions and red flag laws.
Waltman said a petition supporting an SASO was being circulated and presented to Union County by the end of March.
David Hassneplug, supervisor chair, asked if the commonwealth had something of concern pending.
Waltman replied that Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged legislators to pass stricter gun laws. Remarks in the governor's budget address on Monday included a call for a red flag law, which would give judges the ability to temporarily seize firearms from people considered a threat to themselves or others.
Supervisor Elvin Stoltzfus asked if Pennsylvania State Police had expressed an opinion. Waltman said a county SASO would not apply to troopers.
Supporters of the ordinance cited gun laws recently proposed in Virginia, including a proposal to ban private, indoor shooting ranges. The trend, it was noted, was the sort of thing SASO supporters wanted to stop.
"Little by little, they are trying to infringe on our rights," Waltman said. "Your Second Amendment rights protect every other one you have. Without the Second Amendment, they can take them all."
Stoltzfus and Hassenplug were open to the idea, while Supervisor Eric Imgrund did not say during the discussion.
Waltman noted that supporters were "elated" that Buffalo Township passed an SASO. He said visits to municipalities would include East Buffalo Township next week and Lewisburg Borough the following week.
Meantime, supervisors sent a commercial development plan for three plots of land back to developers and the Planning Commission for clarification of easements and other issues. The properties, along Zeigler Road near Silvermoon Lane and the FNB Bank, were zoned for commercial, highway and manufacturing use.
Supervisors also agreed to apply for a grant from the state Multimodal Transportation Fund for the initial stages of a traffic circle or roundabout at JPM Road and Hospital Drive.
