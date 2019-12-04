WEST MILTON — Young people were among those who spoke their minds Tuesday night at a vigil to remember victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.
They included McKenna Mowery who said she had just turned 9 on Dec. 14, 2012, the day of the shooting. She recalled television headlines but at first didn’t worry much about what had happened. Before the next school day, her parents talked to her about the 26 people killed. They offered to let McKenna stay home from school that day.
“The next thing I remember is walking into Kelly Elementary School knowing that the fear of being shot in school was something I was going to have to live with,” she said. “Not even my parents, the police, my teachers or any adult was immune to it.”
Mowery had hoped that she could come up with words which could help the mass shooting make sense and honor the memory of everyone who was lost. Mowery hoped she would never have to attend a vigil for any classmates and that the many candles lit would be a reminder that change is possible.
Madison Switala, a Selinsgrove Area High School student, admitted she did not remember much of the shooting. But she has since been shaken by the pain, fear and confusion which must have overtaken the students that day.
“It has been seven years since the Sandy Hook shooting and yet nothing has happened,” Switala said. “If frightens me that our country has come to a place where we accept children being killed.”
Switala said she was thankful that the group was one which demanded action.
Jazmine Garza, who previously went to school in Portland, Texas, recalled when her school was put on lockdown. Police were called by a passerby who feared she heard gunshots, even though it was only students popping balloons in a classroom.
“That day sticks with me,” she said. “I knew how incredibly lucky I was to have only been involved in some big misunderstanding. A lot of schools aren’t that lucky these days.”
Garza is now a Lewisburg Area High School student.
Interfaith reflections included remarks by the Rev. Ann Keeler Evans of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, the Rev. Jillian Hankamer, First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, the Rev. Tim Hogan, pastor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Remarks by Rabbi Nina Mandel of Congregation Beth El, who was unable to attend, were read by Keeler Evans.
Each was followed by a community plea to overcome gun violence by common sense and kindness.
A reception followed during which Care Cards for survivors of gun violence were made.
“We make cards,” said Perez. “They are not personalized nor are we taking credit ourselves. But they are simply expression of concern in general.”
The cards are sent to a central office of Moms Demand Action n Harrisburg, which distributes them when there is a crisis involving firearms. Perez speculated that some cards could be sent to people involved in the recent shooting in downtown Milton.
The vigil, sponsored by Moms Demand Action of Central Susquehanna Valley, was held at United in Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. Justin Lingenfelter, pastor, led an opening prayer and blessing at the conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.