The weekend ahead: Monster
Race: Bojangles’ Southern 500
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Location: Darlington, S.C.
Race distance: 500 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Last week: Denny Hamlin won his fourth race of the season, in Bristol.
Last year: Brad Keselowski went to victory lane.
Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Location: Darlington, S.C.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 3:30 p.m., NBC.
Last week: Christopher Bell claimed his series-leading sixth win of the season, at Road America in Wisconsin.
Last year: Brad Keselowski celebrated in victory lane.
Race: Grand Prix of Portland
Track: Portland International Raceway (road course, 1.967 miles)
Location: Portland, Ore.
Race distance: 111 laps
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Last week: Takuma Sato edged Ed Carpenter to the finish line in St. Louis.
Last year: Sato claimed the victory.
