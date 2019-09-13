MIFFLINBURG — The popularity of fall mums may help put Colby Gessner through college.
Gessner, from the Lewisburg area but a Mifflinburg FFA student, grew and sold them last year from the old greenhouses on St. Anthony Street, Lewisburg. Sales were so strong that Gessner needed more room.
The junior class member thus decided to again grow the small chrysanthemums from the home he shares with his parents off Red Ridge Road. It also made traveling to water and cultivate them a little easier.
“We’ve planted 850 from the start,” Gessner said. “We are probably down to the last 300 or close to it.”
Mums have been popular among school friends and their parents. They have also been talked about on Facebook and among friends via the traditional grapevine.
Gessner said small arrangements were still available for $5, with larger ones available for $6 and $8 apiece. Most of the proceeds were going toward his college fund with other donations made along the way.
Gessner noted that like a big-time farm operation, his mum production gets going on credit. The FFA chapter provides money which is paid back, without interest, by the end of the season. More irrigation equipment was needed this year, as well as extra potting soil and more mums.
Gessner cited the educational value of the project, including learning how much labor is actually involved in growing plants on that scale.
“There is a lot of work involved in everything,” he said. “But I’m learning a lot about ag sales for sure.”
Large orders are being delivered using a truck and trailer. Gessner can do some of the driving on his learner’s permit, with his mom Heather helping out.
Gessner said he is entering the project in state-level FFA competition. He hoped to have a national-level project when he is a senior.
“In my eyes I want to be able to donate more,” he said. “And I want to be able to prove a wider variety than what (most growers) usually have.”
Penn State University, noted for its ag programs, was a possible college choice, as was Alfred State. He said Alfred’s robotic milking and teaching programs were of interest.
Gessner said his diary interest began while working for the Platt Farm, New Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.