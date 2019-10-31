Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain, heavy at times, early. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.