WILLIAMSPORT — The Loyalsock Lancers busted out of the gate with 21 first-quarter points to roll to a 53-14 Heartland-II victory over Milton on Friday.
First, Chase Cavanaugh hooked up with Rees Watkins for a 65-yard touchdown pass before Davion Hill and Joeb Schurer ran for scores of 6 and 10 yards, respectively, for Loyalsock (5-3, 3-1 HAC-II).
The Lancers then got a 37-yard field goal from Brady Dowell to start the second quarter.
That was followed by Eli Gair’s 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, plus a 20-yard scoring strike from Cavanaugh to Watkins to make the score 38-0 at the half.
Milton (0-8, 0-5) got on the board in the fourth quarter by getting a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Rowe to Kenley Caputo, along with a 32-yard touchdown run by Tyler Boyer.
Boyer led the Black Panthers with 42 yards on three carries, and Rowe completed five passes for 79 yards.
Milton next hosts South Williamsport in a nonleague matchup on Friday.
Loyalsock 53, Milton 14
at Loyalsock
Loyalsock (5-3) 21 17 7 8 — 53 Milton (0-8) 0 0 0 14 — 14
Scoring summaryFirst quarter
Loy-Rees Watkins 65 yard pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Dowell kick), 10:03 Loy-Davion Hill 6 yard rush (Dowell kick) 7:35 Loy-Joeb Schurer 10 yard rush (Dowell kick) 3:07
Second quarter
Loy-Brady Dowell 37 yard field goal (8:56) Loy-Eli Gair 35 yard interception return (Dowell kick) 7:17 Loy-Rees Watkins 20 yard pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Dowell kick) 0:21
Third quarter
Loy-Eli Gair 28 yard pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Dowell kick) 0:11
Fourth quarter
Milt-Kenley Caputo 43 yard touchdown pass from Ethan Rowe (pat good) 9:41 Milt-Tyler Boyer 32 yard run (pat good) 6:47 Loy-Rian Glunk 34 yard run (Suddath run)
Team Statistics LOY MILT
First downs 15 7 Rushes-yards 39-166 23-83 Passing yards 175 79 Comp.att.int. 9-13-0 5-16-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2 Penalties-yards 7-50 1-5 Individual statistics
Rushing — Loyalsock: Davion Hill, 22-83 TD; Gage Moon, 4-(-1); Joeb Shurer, 1-10 TD; Korie Mayer, 2-2; Simone Mileto, 1-(-6); Chase Cavanaugh, 5-20; Rian Glunk, 4-56 TD. Milton:
Owen Keister, 11-7; Ashton Canelo, 1-1; Ethan Rowe, 4-(-3); Tyler Boyer, 3-42 TD; Ethan Minium, 4-37.
Passing — Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 9-12 175 yds., 3 TD; Rian Glunk 0-1. Milton:
Ethan Rowe 5-16-1 79 yds., TD.
Receiving — Loyalsock: Rees Watkins, 7-129 2 TD; Nick Vandevere, 1-8; Eli Gair, 1-29 TD. Milton:
Ashton Canelo, 2-12; Xavier Minium, 2-20; Kenley Caputo, 1-43 TD.
INT: Loyalsock, Eli Gair, 1 TD.
