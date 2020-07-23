HARRISBURG — Data provided by the state Department of Health Thursday showed local COVID-19 cases rose over six area counties by 13. Cases reported by this newspaper are those confirmed by the state.
Cases rose by five in Columbia County, three in Northumberland County, two in Union and Lycoming counties and one in Snyder County.
No new deaths were reported in local counties. There are 7,079 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported, based on state data.
Statewide, numbers rose by 962 to 104,358 cases since March.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 147 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 311 cases. Since there was no data reported from Philadelphia yesterday, the number of new cases is a culmination of cases from the past two days, state officials noted.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 336 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 257 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 418 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 103 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 77 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 71 cases (2 deaths)
