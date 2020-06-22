Csernica graduates from Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. — Kelly Csernica, of Lewisburg, recently graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences.
Ithaca College announces dean’s list
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Allison Arndt, a clinical health studies major from Lewisburg.
• Ava Dunton, a performance major from Lewisburg.
• Peter Marrara, a theater arts management major from Lewisburg.
Ayers graduates from Colby College
WATERVILLE, Maine — Lindsay R. Ayers, of Lewisburg, was one of 480 seniors who graduated May 24 from Colby College in Waterville, Maine.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Ayers, who majored in biology with a neuroscience concentration, attended Lewisburg Area High School and is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Ayers of Lewisburg.
Scott named to dean’s list
BOSTON, Mass. — James Scott, of Lewisburg, has been named to the Emerson College dean’s list for the spring semester.
Scott is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Two graduate from Arcadia University
GLENSIDE — Two local students were among those to earn degrees from Arcadia University. An online commencement ceremony was held May 15.
Local graduates included:
• Claire Weisner, of Milton, earned a Bachelor of Arts in international studies.
• Jordan Miller, of Milton, earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting.
Hornberger graduates from Moravian College
BETHLEHEM — Dalton Hornberger, of Watsontown, was among more than 500 students in the Moravian College Class of 2020.
Hornberger earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
He was also named to the school’s dean’s honors list. Students who carry three or more course units during the term, and attain a term GPA of 3.50 or higher are placed on the list.
A commencement ceremony will be held Oct. 24. It was scheduled for May 9, but postponed due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.