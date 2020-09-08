LEWISBURG — Brandon R. Schemery, esquire, has joined the family law section of Lepley, Engelman, Yaw & Wilk.
He will concentrate in the areas of family law including divorce, child custody, spousal support, property settlement, prenuptial agreements and protection from abuse.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw & Wilk has offices in Williamsport, Lewisburg and Canton.
Along with Schemery, the firm’s Family Law department, headed by attorney Janice Ramin Yaw, includes attorneys Jason Lepley and Taylor Mullholand, as well as four domestic relations paralegals and a legal secretary.
Schemery graduated from Ursinus College with a Bachelor of Arts in politics and minors in international relations and international business.
He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Widener University School of Law in 2011. He served as intern with the Widener University School of Law Civil Clinic and clerked with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Schemery is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Lycoming Law Association, and the Family Law Section of the Lycoming Law Association.
