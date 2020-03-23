LEWISBURG — Meals on Wheels Lewisburg/Milton got back on the road this week.
The weekday food service for home-bound people was on hiatus during parts of the previous week as directives were being issued by the state to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, assembly and distribution of hot meals and extras was again the order of the day Monday.
Cindy Walker, Lewisburg/Milton Meals on Wheels coordinator, spoke as meals were being given to route drivers. She said plans to adapt to the current conditions were updated upon consultation with Shaun Smith, Albright Care Services president and CEO.
Walker expected similar changes to come from the state this week.
“What is interesting about a pandemic plan is that you don’t know from day to day what is going to happen,” Walker said. “(We’re) just waiting for the next proclamation from the governor and we’ll have to respond to that.”
Walker observed the higher level of quarantine in place in many surrounding states and noted it may be only a matter of time before central Pennsylvania was under the same restrictions. “Out of the box” thinking would be the norm for awhile.
“We are trying to scramble and do what we can for people,” Walker said. “We have volunteers making phone calls to let people know what is going on.”
Walker noted there are 90 clients of the agency in Lewisburg, Milton, Watsontown and West Milton. They are also getting some extra foodstuff delivered.
“We’re trying to pull together some shelf-stable meals,” she said. “I have some Weis gift cards to purchase the food. But I don’t have a site to organize it because it cannot be on (the RiverWoods) campus.”
Hot meals are still prepared in the RiverWoods facility and recipients were getting one extra meal per day. RiverWoods staff members were also taking care of tasks some of the drivers used to do, as drivers cannot currently enter the building.
Delivery to clients is also a little different.
“We’ve called to let everybody know to put a bag on their door knob or a box or a container outside the door,” Walker said. “We don’t want to have face-to-face right now.”
Drivers just ring the doorbell and leave, Walker said, rather than announcing themselves and entering. They are aided by the fact that recipients know to look for meals at a certain time.
Staff inside the preparation facility is screened daily, Walker added, with a quick check of temperature. They are also asked if they have been in a quarantine zone or near someone known to have tested positive for COVID-19.
“You really have to think outside the box,” Walker said. “Philosophically, we get comfortable in certain routines. This makes you step outside your comfort zone. But it can still get done.”
