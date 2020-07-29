LAURELTON — Volunteers prepared for “fair week” this week at the Union County West End Fair.
Barbara Franck, Union County West End Fair Association secretary, said the fair was following the same precautions currently used by amusement parks. They included safe social distancing of 6 feet or more and masking up.
Franck said the fairgrounds offered plenty of open-air spaces, a fact which worked to their advantage.
“That’s where the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines are a little less strict,” Franck said. “You have the ability in a larger area to social distance. You have the air working to your benefit. Hopefully, we’ll have a nice, sunny week as well.”
Preparations for the four pageants at the fair were underway on the evening of Tuesday, July 28. Young people preparing to bring livestock also found out where their stalls would be in the various open-air barns in the fairgrounds.
“They had their animals before any of (the pandemic) happened,” Franck said. “We really wanted to make sure they would be able to showcase their hard work and talent.”
Sunday, Aug. 2, the first day of the fair, will again feature a free-will offering for admission and include the Union County West End Fair Pageant (3 p.m.) and Vespers Service with Mercy Run and Pastor Jason Mitchell (6 p.m.).
Franck noted there will be some changes to the roster of entertainment. One80, a rock band from Williamsport, will perform at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, on the stage. Ally J from WGRC and Harvest Worship will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, on the stage. At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, the schedule now includes Mark Alexander and MAYHEM with Trainwreck Survivors.
The fair website (www.ucwef.com) indicated the fair was on unless mandated by the governor to cancel. It also noted that baked products were not being accepted for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.