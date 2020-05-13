McEWENSVILLE — McEwensville Mayor Stacy Packer is quick to point out that she’s the proud mother of a woman currently serving in the United States Navy.
As the proud parent of someone serving their country, Packer was disheartened when she recently noticed the condition of the United States flag flying in the McEwensville cemetery.
“I walk the dog and take her through the cemetery,” Packer recounted. “I noticed the flag was all tattered and worn.
“It bothered me,” she continued. “My daughter is a sailor and she’s deployed right now.”
Packer’s daughter, Macky Trometter, is currently serving aboard the USS Eisenhower, in the Arabian Sea.
“That ship will go down in history,” Packer noted. “It set out before the coronavirus and it hasn’t made any port calls and it’s not going to.”
Because of her patriotism, Packer purchased a new flag for the cemetery, which she noted is operated by an independent association and not by the borough.
However, she soon discovered the flag pole is not equipped to have a flag hoisted up it.
Packer reached out to Zimmerman Electric, which agreed to provide a bucket truck to hoist a Boy Scout up to attach the flag to the top of the pole.
Using the Zimmerman Electric bucket truck, Boy Scout Roman Pierce on Tuesday attached the new flag to the top of the pole, with the assistance of members of Boy Scout Troop 622 of Turbotville.
In addition to Pierce, participating Boy Scouts included Thomas Royles, Isaiah Pierce, Michael Royles and David Royles.
Packer said it was important to involve the Boy Scouts in attaching the new flag to the pole.
“I don’t know how to hang a flag, the proper way to do it,” Packer said. “I knew that a scout or veteran would.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.